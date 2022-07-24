Smartshare Reaches Market Cap of $106,724.66 (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Smartshare has a market cap of $106,724.66 and $778.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00058539 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013209 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000564 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

