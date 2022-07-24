Smoothy (SMTY) Market Cap Achieves $74,842.91

Smoothy (SMTY) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $74,842.91 and approximately $251,791.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016670 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001842 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032399 BTC.
Smoothy Profile
Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.
Smoothy Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.