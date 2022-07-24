Soda Coin (SOC) Price Hits $0.0058

Soda Coin (SOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $10.84 million and $39,224.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One Soda Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Soda Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,770.46 or 1.00027837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Soda Coin Profile

Soda Coin (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng. Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Soda Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soda Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.