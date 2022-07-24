Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLVYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Solvay from €147.00 ($148.48) to €108.00 ($109.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Solvay from €121.00 ($122.22) to €98.00 ($98.99) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Solvay from €135.00 ($136.36) to €120.00 ($121.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Solvay from €83.00 ($83.84) to €85.00 ($85.86) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Solvay alerts:

Solvay Stock Down 1.6 %

Solvay stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. Solvay has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

Solvay Announces Dividend

Solvay Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.1289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.21%.

(Get Rating)

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.