SparkPoint Hits One Day Volume of $208,601.00 (SRK)

SparkPoint (SRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $208,601.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,444,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,668,799,090 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SparkPoint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

