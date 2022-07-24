Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) PT Lowered to £111.50 at Barclays

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from £135.90 ($162.46) to £111.50 ($133.29) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a £131.20 ($156.84) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a £132 ($157.80) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a £105 ($125.52) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of £119.93 ($143.37).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Up 0.0 %

LON:SPX opened at £113.35 ($135.51) on Wednesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of GBX 9,008 ($107.69) and a 12-month high of £172.25 ($205.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,564.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £102.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is £117.14.

Insider Activity at Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

In related news, insider Nimesh Patel bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9,280 ($110.94) per share, with a total value of £64,960 ($77,656.90).

(Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.