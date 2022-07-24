Splintershards Price Hits $0.0555 on Exchanges (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Splintershards has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $43.29 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000600 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000265 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00093006 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010366 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000456 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 877,949,484 coins and its circulating supply is 779,980,197 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Buying and Selling Splintershards

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

