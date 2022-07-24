STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Trading Up 9.2% This Week

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000890 BTC on major exchanges. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $11,403.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STARSHIP has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016612 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001818 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00032663 BTC.
About STARSHIP
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
STARSHIP Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.