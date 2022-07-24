Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $169,000 Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,188,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGF opened at $46.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.705 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

