Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target to $24.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLAR. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Clarus Trading Down 5.3 %

Clarus stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. Clarus has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $718.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Clarus had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $113.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clarus will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Insider Activity at Clarus

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

