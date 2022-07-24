Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$11.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EQX has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Equinox Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 340.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.