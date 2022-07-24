Stifel Nicolaus Trims Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Target Price to C$13.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.