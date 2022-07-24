StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.
Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 0.5 %
OESX opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $66.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.