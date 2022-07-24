StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

OESX opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $66.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 20.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

