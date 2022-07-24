StockNews.com Downgrades Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VIVO. HC Wainwright cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. William Blair cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience Stock Down 0.2 %

VIVO stock opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 44,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $1,327,027.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 44,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $1,327,027.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,867,070.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,331.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,647 shares of company stock worth $3,600,868 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meridian Bioscience

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 57.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.