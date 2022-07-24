StockNews.com Downgrades Unilever (NYSE:UL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $58.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Unilever by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

