StockNews.com Upgrades Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Community Bank System from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

CBU stock opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.67. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $60.94 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.45.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $160.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $130,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

