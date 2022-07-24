Strike (STRK) Market Cap Reaches $61.72 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.92 or 0.00086566 BTC on popular exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $61.72 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strike has traded down 0% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004577 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00016496 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001879 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032243 BTC.
About Strike
Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,262,820 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.
Buying and Selling Strike
