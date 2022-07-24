Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.50.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Up 0.8 %
SMU.UN stock opened at C$17.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.16. The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$16.06 and a 1-year high of C$24.01.
About Summit Industrial Income REIT
Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.
