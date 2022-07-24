Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UNGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Up 0.8 %

SMU.UN stock opened at C$17.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.16. The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$16.06 and a 1-year high of C$24.01.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.0484 per share. This is a boost from Summit Industrial Income REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

(Get Rating)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)

