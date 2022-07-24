Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RUN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunrun from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,628,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,062 shares of company stock worth $6,662,928 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 29,025 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.