TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) vs. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Head to Head Analysis

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TCR2 Therapeutics and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$99.81 million ($2.81) -1.12 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $57.03 million 5.42 -$13.83 million ($2.17) -6.87

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than TCR2 Therapeutics. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCR2 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TCR2 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

83.0% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TCR2 Therapeutics and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics N/A -36.66% -31.56% Tarsus Pharmaceuticals -184.14% -25.85% -23.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 1 3.33

TCR2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $17.38, suggesting a potential upside of 451.59%. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 282.55%. Given TCR2 Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TCR2 Therapeutics is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats TCR2 Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma. It is also developing TC-510, a mesothelin-targeted TRuC-T cell that has completed preclinical trials to treat solid tumors; and TC-520, a fratricide resistant CD70 targeting TRuC-T cell for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma. The company was formerly known as TCR2, Inc. and changed its name to TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other diseases. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

