Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Teladoc Health by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 36,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Teladoc Health by 399.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.64. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

