Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.54) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on O2D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.64) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.56) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.43) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.63) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.12) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.66 ($2.69) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €2.84 and its 200 day moving average is €2.69. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.22 ($2.24) and a twelve month high of €3.03 ($3.06).

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.