TELUS’s (T) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a C$34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on T. TD Securities upgraded TELUS to a buy rating and set a C$33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays downgraded TELUS to a hold rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC downgraded TELUS from an outperform rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$33.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.46.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$28.90. 2,247,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$39.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.12. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$27.34 and a 12 month high of C$34.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.16.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.339 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.98%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.