TEMCO Hits Market Cap of $9.11 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and approximately $81,030.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TEMCO has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TEMCO

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

