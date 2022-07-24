Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $75.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.94.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,055,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.52. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

