Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.92 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.80-$7.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.27.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.40. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.52.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 46.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

