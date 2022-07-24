Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.74. Terminix Global has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Terminix Global will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Terminix Global by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 281,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after buying an additional 35,759 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Terminix Global by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Terminix Global by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

