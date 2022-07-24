Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Hits $1,725.11 on Exchanges

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Tether Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,725.11 or 0.07687878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $425.28 million and $188,069.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

