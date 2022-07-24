The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives $52.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $42.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.