The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.2% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.21.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

