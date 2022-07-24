The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 862,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,998 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. abrdn plc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $287,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $323.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

