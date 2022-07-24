The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $30,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $323.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.47. The firm has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.