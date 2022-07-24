The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives $132.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Citigroup boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SJM opened at $130.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.33.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Featured Stories

