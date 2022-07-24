The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives $132.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2022

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Citigroup boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SJM opened at $130.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.33.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.