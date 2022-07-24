The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $15.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.95.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Insider Transactions at Macerich

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 40,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 40,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,796.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Macerich Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Macerich by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Macerich by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Macerich by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. Macerich has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

