The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) Major Shareholder Buys $97,663.02 in Stock

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $97,663.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,582,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,753,813.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bitnile Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 14th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 851 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $7,429.23.

On Thursday, July 7th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 1,300 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $10,361.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 1,300 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $10,114.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 5,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $40,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 1,200 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $9,972.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 15,518 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $119,798.96.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 22,035 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $135,735.60.

On Monday, June 13th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 120,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $721,200.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 352,400 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $1,395,504.00.

MICS stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $9.82.

Singing Machine Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Singing Machine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the flagship brand Singing Machine; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for Singing Machine hardware.

