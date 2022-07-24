Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TWKS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. Thoughtworks’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $29,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,918,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 24,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 191,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

