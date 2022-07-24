TOKPIE Trading Down 25.2% Over Last 7 Days (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0842 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $31,433.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000750 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.
- 3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
About TOKPIE
TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TOKPIE Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.