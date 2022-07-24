Tranchess (CHESS) Achieves Market Cap of $28.78 Million

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Tranchess has a total market cap of $28.78 million and approximately $18.91 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,689.57 or 1.00065722 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00044856 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00023876 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tranchess

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

