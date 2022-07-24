Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $35.87 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,926 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $35,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

TSM opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

