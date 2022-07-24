Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 69,931 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69,931 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $29,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HASI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 3.5 %

HASI opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.20. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.73.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HASI. TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.