Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Hexcel worth $19,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 57.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 33,387 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 463.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HXL opened at $57.11 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 100.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

