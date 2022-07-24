Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 3,008 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Syneos Health worth $17,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Syneos Health

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,157. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of SYNH opened at $75.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average of $77.79. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.11.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

