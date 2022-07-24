Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,599 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $21,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Autodesk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,594 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $195.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

