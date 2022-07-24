Truist Financial Boosts Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $75.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Axonics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.12. Axonics has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.19. Axonics had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $48.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Axonics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 401.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Axonics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.