UBS Group Trims ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Target Price to GBX 135

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from GBX 155 ($1.85) to GBX 135 ($1.61) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ITVPY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 0.95 ($0.01) to GBX 0.85 ($0.01) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ITV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 110 ($1.32) to GBX 65 ($0.78) in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.95.

ITV Stock Down 1.1 %

ITV stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. ITV has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

