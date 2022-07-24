UBS Group Trims Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Target Price to CHF 119

Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from CHF 135 to CHF 119 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEDGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medacta Group from CHF 132 to CHF 125 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Medacta Group from CHF 124 to CHF 100 in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Medacta Group Price Performance

Shares of MEDGF opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.45. Medacta Group has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

About Medacta Group

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

