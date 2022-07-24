Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,963,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,060,000 after acquiring an additional 42,806 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,978,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,513,000 after acquiring an additional 269,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,003,000 after acquiring an additional 152,002 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $104.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.43). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

