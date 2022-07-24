Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Price Hits $0.0255 on Top Exchanges (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $42,319.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016368 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001853 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00032048 BTC.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection
Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.