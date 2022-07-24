Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 61.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on UL shares. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of UL opened at $47.02 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $58.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

