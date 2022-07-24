United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Increased by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 200,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,909,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $187.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.80 and its 200-day moving average is $195.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $164.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.12.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

